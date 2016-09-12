Home » Business » Skull Valley Community Cleanup Scheduled

Sedona AZ (September 12, 2016) – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley, Arizona, so mark your calendar!

The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on west side of Iron Springs Road, near railroad underpass, and will be open to Yavapai County residents free of charge on October 5, 8, 12 and 15, 2016, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Please participate.

Accepted items: Household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, un-mounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items NOT accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771-3183.