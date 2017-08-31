Home » Business » SFD September 2017 Board Meeting Agenda

Sedona AZ (August 31, 2017) – The Agenda for the next Sedona Fire District Fire Board meeting is available below.

This is a Special Board meeting which will begin at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Station #1, 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona. The main part of this meeting will be an Executive Session for Legal Advice – not open to the public. The Board will reconvene into Public Session for possible action at the conclusion of the Executive Session.

Click here for Agenda

Please remember this Agenda may be changed up to 24 hours before the scheduled meeting. For information, contact Tricia Greer, Executive Assistant, Sedona Fire District at 928-282-6800.