SFD Responds to Multiple Suspicious Fires

Sedona AZ (October 8, 2017) – At 6:16 this morning, Sedona Fire District firefighters responded to a trash can fire at West Sedona School, 570 Posse Ground Road. Responding units noticed multiple fires burning in different locations and called for Sedona Police Department and SFD Fire Investigators to assist.

“With one exception, all of the fires were relatively small and most were contained to trash cans,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis. “Most of the fires had consumed the rubbish inside the cans and had already self-extinguished prior to our arrival. One fire was set inside some lockers located on the exterior of the (school) building. That fire did extend into the wall, but did not get inside of the adjacent classroom.”

Sedona Police detectives and SFD fire investigators were able to determine that a total of twenty-five fires had been set at three different properties: Seven fires were ignited at 570 Posse Ground Road, West Sedona School; six fires at the Sedona Hub, 525-B Posse Ground Road; and, twelve fires at 525 Posse Ground Road, Posse Ground Park.

The Sedona Police Department has two suspects in custody.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” explained Fire Marshal Davis. “Thanks to eyewitnesses and some great police work, the Sedona Police Department have the suspects in custody.”

All further inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be directed to Sgt. Pott with the Sedona Police Department.