SFD responds to its own Station fire

Sedona AZ (October 28, 2016) – On Thursday, October 27, 2016, at approximately 8:30 in the evening, the Sedona Fire District (SFD) responded to a reported structure fire at SFD Fire Station #5 in Oak Creek Canyon, just north of Indian Gardens on SR 89a. Emergency crews located a fire on the back patio of the building, involving a portable BBQ, which had been extinguished by a Station #5 fire crew member. A SFD firefighter was flown to Maricopa County Burn Center by air ambulance as a result of sustaining burn injuries.

SFD Fire Marshal Gary Johnson reported that a single sprinkler head inside the station activated which limited fire spread into the building.

Sedona Fire District will continue to provide uninterrupted emergency services to the Oak Creek Canyon area using its existing resources.

