Home » Business » SFD June 2017 Board Meeting Notice

SFD June 2017 Board Meeting Notice

/ June 16, 2017 / No Comment

Sedona AZ (June 16, 2017) – The Agenda for the next Sedona Fire District Fire Board meeting is available below. This meeting will begin with an Executive Session (not open to the public) at 3:15 p.m., and the Regular meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Sedona Fire District Station #1, 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona.

Click here for Agenda.

Please remember this SFD Agenda may be changed up to 24 hours before the scheduled meeting.

Contact Tricia Greer, Executive Assistant for the Sedona Fire District at  928-282-6800 for more information.

Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!

Related posts:

  1. SFD December 2016 Board Meeting Notice
  2. SFD Board Meeting June 2015 Draft Minutes
  3. SFD Special Board Meeting Scheduled
  4. SFD July 2015 Board Meeting Agenda
  5. SFD August 2015 Regular Business Meeting Notice
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2008-2015 · Sedona Eye · All Rights Reserved · Posts · Comments · Facebook · Twitter ·