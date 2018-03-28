Home » Community » SFD is Ready Set Go for 2018 fire season

Sedona AZ (March 28, 2018) – Spring is here, summer is not far away, and Arizona is preparing for a challenging fire season because of a winter with very little rain.

State and national fire experts say winds, prolonged drought and high temperatures have combined to make Arizona’s forests and desert areas extremely dry this year. Long term drought, changing fuel conditions and the resulting unpredictable fire behavior, combined with increased human activity, suggest that 2018 has the potential to be a busy fire year. Most of us are aware that it only takes one spark on dry grass, leaves, branches or pine needles to start a wildfire. Chainsaws, dragging trailer safety chains, carelessly tossed cigarettes, abandoned campfires, and discharge of firearms can all cause a wildfire.

The Sedona Fire District joined with the Arizona Sheriff’s Association and Verde Valley communities to promote the Ready Set Go campaign for the 2018 wildfire season.

What does that mean? We want you to get READY this spring by creating a defensible space around your home, making family plans and preparing supplies in case you need to evacuate.

Once your spring clean up is done, get SET by staying aware of environmental conditions and public safety messages, and preparing your family Go Kit of important papers, medicines and pet supplies in case you need to leave home in a hurry.

Finally, it’s important that you act quickly and GO if a time comes when our public safety officials issue an evacuation warning. Fire can move fast and in unexpected ways.

Now is the time to trim or prune vegetation on your property and create fire breaks between structures and surrounding trees and vegetation. The city of Sedona does allow its residents to remove trees for purposes of fire safety with prior approval. Visit the Sedona City Hall website at sedonaaz.gov for more information.

Sedona residents who live in Yavapai County can take advantage of two upcoming weekend cleanup events March 29-31 and April 5-7 to get rid of cleared vegetation and brush. Learn more at firewise.org and ycsoaz.gov/community/emergency-preparedness and ein.az.gov.

Finally, get the specifics on creating fire breaks, preparing for evacuation and the times and location for the upcoming Yavapai County clean up events at sedonafire.org.