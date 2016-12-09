Home » Business » SFD December 2016 Board Meeting Notice

SFD December 2016 Board Meeting Notice

Sedona AZ (December 8, 2016) – The Agenda for the next Sedona Fire District Fire Board meeting is available below.

This is a Regular Business meeting to be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with an Executive Session (not open to the public) and the Public Session to immediately follow at approximately 4:45 to 5:00 PM at Station #1, 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona.

Please remember this Agenda may be changed up to 24 hours before the scheduled meeting.

For more information contact Tricia Greer, Executive Assistant, Sedona Fire District at 928-282-6800 or visit the Sedona Fire District website.

