SFD Bond Vote Must Be a Yes

Sedona AZ (September 13, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

As my last “Perspective and Opinion” generated so much interest, I believe a follow-up (rather than a mere response) is in order.

TO: Michael Schroeder –

You stated, “Personally I was not involved in the prior recall, so all the noise about that is past noise and really has little to do with what has happened over the last several years.”

Please allow me to point out that simply because something isn’t important to YOU, doesn’t mean it’s not important. Clearly, the recall came about as a result of EXACTLY the same accusations against the Fire District as are being lobbed today. Different Board. Different Chief. Same FALSE claims.

But when those making the accusations got their candidates elected to the Board, their only means of sustaining services at the current level (at the time) while actually lowering the mil rate, was to spend down ALL the capital reserves. There are no more reserves, Sir, and the District is in its current condition because THAT Board opted against making necessary capital improvements. What did they (or you, for that matter) think was going to happen?

You went on to say, “…this is about the inability of management to control costs, and a lot of that problem is due directly to union involvement.” How do you quantify such a statement? Where is the documentation proving same? I submit you cannot, because it’s simply not true.

In one paragraph, you cite “other districts” to prove your point. Two paragraphs later you completely contradict your own statement. Not that any other District in the state can be compared with the complexities facing our own SFD. Quoting “Fire Experience,” “Floods, mountain rescues, major wildland fire issues…tourists… You are making very dangerous and incorrect assumptions….”

You also stated, “There are NO public controls on the mil rate.” That is ABSOLTELY NOT TRUE!!!! There is a state mandated ceiling of $3.25 on the mil rate. And yes…if the BOND is not approved, your mil rate WILL increase. Saying NO to the bond doesn’t magically make the District’s needs evaporate. So…do you want to pay everything up front in your mil rate or control the costs by ensuring those future residents utilizing the services will also being paying their fair share?

The website you consistently refer to is, at best, peppered with outright lies that, though PROVEN INACCURATE, have never been corrected on your site, and at worst, well…if I said what I truly thought, the editor would delete it. The redacted letter. The inaccuracies. The outright FALSE statements about the District and the Chief. You’re masters at falsehood and fabrication.

Suffice it to say, anyone buying into the so-called “work” you’ve done for them, drank too much Kool-Aid.

And one final thought: You’re Arizona Liberty, not Tea Party? Well, Sir…a rose by any other name still stinks!

and

TO: A Taxpayer –

We need a ladder truck because fires and rescues are not always UP. They are OUT, to the left over a cliff, to the right over a cliff. Even in a one-story situation, it’s wise to have water coming in from above.

SFD does NOT routinely give rides BACK from the hospital. If may have occurred as a result of an unexpected/unanticipated situation, but it is NOT a practice to boost their call count. Grow up!

71% of employees live in Yavapai County and 14% of employees live in Coconino County and 15% live in Maricopa County. In fact—23% of our employees live within the Sedona Fire District.

Two other stations may very well be within five minutes of Station 6 AS THE CROW FLIES, but in the real world where we have to negotiate traffic, tourists and roundabouts, response time truly IS a life and death matter.

SFD used to have 24 on 48 off: The 2 days on and 4 days off system is more effective because firefighters are not duplicating in-house responsibilities every day.

PRIVATE AMBULANCE SERVICE?!?!? That, too, was pursued by the prior Board. Only one private company was willing to submit a bid – offering only two (2) ambulances for the entire District. There is, of course, a multitude of other seriously impactful considerations, but that alone should scare the daylights out of you and quell your curiosity. If not, contact Prescott and ask what recently happened with their private ambulance service and its 40 MINUTE response time.

SFD is NOT a fire department. It is a Fire District. The difference between a municipal fire department and a Fire District is HUGE when discussing taxation. I recommend you learn the difference.

And in conclusion….

The BOND being sought by our Fire District is NOT as a result of mismanagement. The Great Recession had a great deal to do with declining revenues as property values depreciated. But if you look at what the mil rate was ten years ago and what it is today, the increase has been modest, indeed. If you moved here five years ago, you’ve had the misfortune of seeing a greater increase. But overall, our property taxes are VERY low compared to some of the examples you set forth.

Support those who put their lives on the line for you every single day. DO THE RIGHT THING. Vote YES for the Sedona Fire District Bond.

Wendy Tanzer

Sedona AZ