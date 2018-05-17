SFD Board May 2018 Regular Meeting Draft Minutes

Sedona AZ (May 17, 2018) – The DRAFT Minutes from the SFD Governing Board Regular Meeting of May 15, 2018 are available below.
“Ms. Cooperman moved to approve the contract with Leibowitz SOLO (IWS) for community awareness and public relations needs for the Sedona Fire District subject to legal review in the amount of $2500 a month through the IWS Contract number ADSP016-145321 and subject to small contract addendum for professional services. Mr. McCarthy seconded, there was no further discussion. Motion passed unanimously.” [Page 5]
So — $30,000 a year for “community awareness and public relations needs.”
So — after their humiliating defeat of the proposed bond issue (which was pushed financially by a Phoenix contractor that builds firehouses), SFD needs the help of a PR firm and pays for it with our money!
From Leibowitz SOLO’s website ( http://leibowitzsolo.com/ ): “Every campaign, every ad, every editorial, every commercial tells a story. Stories touch hearts. Told well, stories change minds and motivate action.”
SFD is coming for your heart. SFD is coming for your mind. SFD is coming for your wallet.
I continue to be amazed at the waste of taxpayer dollars by SFD. At the Tuesday 15th of May SFD Board meeting, there was a presenter introduced by Chief Kazian for a PR (public relations) firm to represent and promote the “good things” that SFD does.
Seems to me well trained personnel with good equipment showing up when you dial 911 is pretty good PR. YouTube and Facebook posts are next to free and can be targeted to our district, if necessary. Communicating events that are important to the public can be done at will, without spending $30,000 of taxpayer money annually for a PR consulting firm.
What is concerning is that this contract appeared to be pre approved and the presentation was just going through the process for a motion to enter into a contract, which occurred.
Let’s hope this Board or a NEW board revisits this contract in the near future.
Mike,when I was interviewed for the opening on the fire board,
one of my suggestions was the hire a out side P.R.firm.
One of the reason the fire bond failed in my opinion was lack of
GOOD. information.
The fire board and the city of Sedona need to keep the voters informed.
In house or a outside P.R. consulting is a must for all business,facebook twitter, local news news letters, ect. with out it “OTHERS” will control the issues.
Getting the correct information to the tax payers is job one.
Mike I know you want the city and the fire dist. run more like a business.
steve