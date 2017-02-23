Home » Community » SFD Announces Citizens’ Advisory Committee Meetings

Sedona AZ (February 23, 2017) – Sedona Fire District (SFD) Governing Board established a Citizens’ Advisory Committee to explore funding options for infrastructure/capital projects including the possibility of a General Obligation Bond. After soliciting for community members, SFD received seven applications and appointed six members (one candidate had personal scheduling conflicts). This committee will work over the next two and a half months to develop a written recommendation to present to the Governing Board at its May 17, 2017 public meeting.

All committee meetings are open to the public and subject to Arizona Open Meeting Laws; we welcome community participation.

The meeting schedule is listed below and meetings will be held at Sedona Fire Station 1, 2860 Southwest Drive in west Sedona. Meeting agendas will be posted at least 24 hours prior to meetings on SFD’s website at www.SedonaFire.org.

The meeting schedule for SFD Citizens’ Advisory Committee is as follows:

Tuesday, March 7th – 9:00 AM (tour of current station facilities included)

Thursday, March 16th – 9:00 AM

Monday, March 27th – 1:00 PM

Monday, April 3rd – 1:00 PM

Tuesday, April 11th – 1:00 PM

Monday, April 17th – 1:00 PM

Tuesday, April 25th – 9:00 AM

Tuesday, May 2nd – 9:00 AM

Monday, May 8th – 1:00 PM

Thursday, May 11th – 9:00 AM and on Monday, May 15th – 1:00 PM (both if needed).

Although Sedona Fire District funding includes revenue from ambulance services, fire prevention and other fees, grants and wildland billing, our primary source of revenue is tax levy. That levy is determined by a fairly simple mathematical formula and is governed and capped by legislation.

For sixty years, SFD has been part of this community; we strive to provide efficient, sustainable emergency services to the 20,000+ people who call the Sedona area home and are responsible for providing services to millions of visitors who pass through, recreate, and stay in Sedona’s tourist destination. We are challenged by topography, natural resources, and limited roadway infrastructure in our response district. Annually, SFD handles about 4,400 emergency incidents, provides inspections to businesses, completes construction plan reviews, provides public education to children and adults, and many other functions. We accomplish this with five staffed stations placed throughout 168 square miles of Fire District, and 274 square miles of EMS district with 90 professional personnel.

We are now faced with an opportunity to consider how we will fund our short and long term infrastructure and capital needs – some of which have been identified as needing attention for more than two decades. Identifying the true needs of the district and determining the best options for SFD is the primary purpose of developing this Citizens’ Advisory Committee. The final decision rests with the elected Governing Board and, if a Bond is ultimately recommended, the voters will have the authority to approve or disapprove whether a bond is utilized to fund the infrastructure and capital emergency response needs.

For more information about the committee meetings, contact Executive Assistant Tricia Greer at tgreer@sedonafire.org or call 928-204-8909.