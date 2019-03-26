Home » City Council, Community » Poco Diablo McGuire: It’s Sedona Yappy Hour Time

Sedona AZ – Spring has sprung and it’s time for Yappy Hour summer hours. Beginning April 1, 2019, Yappy Hour will be 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and will be in effect through October 31, 2019.

Join Parks and Recreation for Yappy Hour every Thursday on the grass of the multi-use field at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road. This is your four-legged friend’s opportunity to run and socialize with other dogs. Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on park athletic fields and must be on a leash, but, during this program, we get to bend those rules.

Important tips to remember and share with fellow dog owners so that this program may continue: Owners are responsible for the safety and behavior of their dogs, must pick up after their pets, and observe city code and park rules outside of program hours. If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during non-program hours, this program will be discontinued.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks for details.