Sedona Winter Storm Tree Branch Removal Update

Sedona AZ – This is a city service provided to Sedona city residents only.

Tree branch removal related to the February 2019 snowstorm is expected to continue for another few weeks. The amount of material collected thus far is significant.

“Our inspectors measured the limb pile at our Brewer Road property at 140 by 70 feet and that area averages a fill height of 4 and a-half feet. That’s a lot of branches,” explained city of Sedona Right-of-Way Specialist Victor Estrada.

Public Works Director Andy Dickey said city and contractor crews have been working steadily since the storm and have covered about two-thirds of neighborhoods, adding, “We’ve finished collections north of State Route 89A with the exception of the Soldiers Pass area, including Uptown and about 65 percent of west Sedona south of 89A. Next up are the remainder of west Sedona and areas along State Route 179.”soldi

The time frame for remaining collections is expected to be several weeks, depending on weather – rain and wet wood are not conducive to chipping operations – and the amount of debris that needs to be collected.

Some property owners who piled tree debris on or near their property will receive a notice that removal is their responsibility, not the city of Sedona.

“Unfortunately, some people saw this one-time courtesy service as an opportunity for spring yard cleanups,” said Dickey. “Neighbors tell us that some folks placed more than storm debris in piles for pickup, and we can also see that some piles are obviously prunings, not storm falls. In those cases property owners will be given two weeks to remove debris from their property. They can haul it to our maintenance yard at 2070 Contractors Road.”

As read in this March 12 SedonaEye.com article, the city issued public notices and news releases on March 4 and 12 delineating the requirements for collection, which included street side placement no later than 7 a.m. on March 11, and prohibition of any material except storm-downed branches.

To view an example of the notice which will be left at properties where debris piles do not meet city of Sedona collection requirements, visit https://www.sedonaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=36884.

“We’ve received thanks from many homeowners for providing this service in the wake of an unusual storm,” says Dickey. “Some of the cost of collection would normally be incurred during our annual yard clean-up collection event. The rest is a courtesy to residents who met the requirements for collection.”

