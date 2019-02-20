Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Winter Storm Information

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona storm update for Thursday, February 21, 2019 received at 1:30 p.m.:

UPDATE

Thur., Feb. 21, 1 p.m.

The city continues to plow and cinder our primary emergency routes / state routes as this winter storm event continues. We appreciate the assistance we are getting from Tiffany Construction Company of Sedona.

Significant snowfall is projected to continue through today, tonight and Friday. In addition, the wind is expected to increase this afternoon. After the snow abates later Friday, another hazard anticipated into Saturday is rain that will freeze as temperatures drop, creating icy and black-ice conditions on roadways.

At this hour, SR89A from north Uptown through the canyon to Forest Highlands is closed, and ADOT has closed portions of the interstate around Kingman and various state routes in Rim Country in the Payson vicinity and southeast-wards.

Get the latest ADOT info at www.az511.com.

Postpone plans to travel, if at all possible, while this storm continues. Stay home and stay safe.

Visit sedonaaz.gov/snow to learn how the city prepares for and responds to snow events.

Prior notices:

City offices closed Feb 21

2/20/2019 4:13 p.m.

Sedona AZ – In advance of a predicted significant winter storm, the city of Sedona will close city offices tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 21. City offices are normally closed on Fridays; offices will reopen as usual on Monday, Feb. 25, at 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Warning beginning late tonight and continuing through midday Friday, Feb. 22, and predicts significant snowfall, strong wind gusts, blowing snow and ice.

Read our Feb. 20, noon, city news release on storm preparations and snow management.

For your safety and the safety of others, do not travel in the midst of the winter storm.