Sedona Wildfire Defensible Space Clean Up Event

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service are joining together to offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation.

SFD Fire Station (#4) in Uptown Sedona is accepting yard waste Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 17 – 19, 2019, from 8:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the evening. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.

SFD Fire Marshal Jon Davis reminds everyone that fire restrictions are just around the corner. Now is the time to clear your property of weeds, leaves, and dead brush in preparation for fire season.

Protecting your home from a wildfire starts with you. Creating a defensible space within thirty feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk damage from a wildfire.

Don’t have 30 feet? Then start with the first ten feet around your home. Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire that can lead directly to your house. By removing tall dry grasses, excess vegetation, dead leaves and branches from the perimeter of your house and removing leaves and pine needles from your roof and gutters, you will be doing your part to decrease the wildfire potential of your property. Pruning tree limbs up 6’-10’ from the ground also reduces ladder fuels, which can help slow the spread of wildfire.

Yard debris including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks) as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this event. All noxious weeds, leaves, grasses and pine needles must be bagged.

Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses and other household waste will not be accepted.

Visit www.sedonafire.org or www.firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information and to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.