Sedona Voters Prevail in Court Against City

Sedona AZ (August 9, 2018) – The city of Sedona announces that the Permanent Base Adjustment initiative will be on its November 6 ballot. In a stunning legal setback, City Attorney Robert Pickels asked Arizona Liberty to withdraw its August 3, 2018 Yavapai County Superior Court lawsuit against the City after for illegally invalidating its citizens’ initiative to place a Permanent Base Adjustment on the November 6, 2018 ballot.

Arizona Liberty agreed to drop its lawsuit if the City agreed to restore signatures previously disqualified by the Sedona City Clerk. The Sedona City Clerk will restore an initiative to establish a Permanent Base Adjustment to the city’s expenditure authority to the November 6 ballot.

“Arizona Liberty is pleased with this resolution of this lawsuit,” said Dwight Kadar, party to the Arizona Liberty lawsuit.

Sedona City Attorney Robert Pickels admits he erred in advising city clerk Susan Levine that removing petition signatures was within her authority.

“The role of verifying validity of signatures belongs to the county recorders,” said Pickels.

The review process is established by the Arizona Legislature with guidance from the secretary of state, and the process for removing ineligible signatures is governed by A.R.S 19-121.01-04. Restoring the removed signatures will result in a total of 429 signatures, the precise number needed for the initiative to qualify for the ballot.

The proposal on the November 6 ballot would establish a permanent expenditure limit of approximately $25.2 million subsequent to the Home Rule vote scheduled for the August 28 primary ballot. If approved, it would effectively cap all future city spending to roughly half of the city’s annual expenditures for the past five years.

The city of Sedona will conduct its 2018 primary election Tuesday, August 28, and its general election Tuesday, November 6, 2018.