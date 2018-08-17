Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Sedona Voter Says Stop

Sedona AZ (August 17, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

1. VOTE NO on $49.5 million Home Rule budget, including $149,000 budget for a ” sustainability ” czar.

2. VOTE YES on $36 million Permanent Base Adjustment (PBA), with NO CUTS for city services nor support to non-profits.

3. STOP “giving” $2.5 million to the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, a private business financed with taxpayers’ money.

4. FORGET the $30 million for Sedona in Motion (SIM), have the traffic experts and not the city manager tell us what to include.

5. WAIT for recommendations by civil engineering firms and the public works engineers to decide how to reduce traffic congestion.

John Roberts

Sedona AZ