Sedona VOC Bids Weber's IGA Grocery Store Goodbye

Sedona AZ (June 15, 2017) – The Village of Oak Creek lost another iconic business this month with the sale of Weber’s IGA, 100 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona 86351, to Clark’s Market, an Associated Independent grocery chain based in Colorado. Jake and Leann Weber’s Hometown Proud Supermarket, like all IGAs, is an independently owned store. After 37 years, it was time to retire and pursue other interests and endeavors.

Clark’s Market promotes that each store has its own personality based on the community where it resides. In resort communities, Clark’s is known as a conventional grocery store that emphasizes natural, organic and gourmet products. In the more rural country stores, Clark’s is a conventional store that gives people the product mix that they need, and products that help them stretch dollars.

Clark’s Market opened its first store in Aspen, Colorado in November 1998.

Weber Food and Drug/Clark’s Market hours of operation are listed as 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week. The pharmacy is closed on Sundays. and open weekdays 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Clark’s suggests contacting Clark Market online with suggestions for store stock; the Sedona store is listed on the website as Weber Food and Drug and the Contact Us form can be used for stock requests. For now, the store will retain the Weber name and its employees, however a rollout of the new Clark’s Market is scheduled after renovations and the changeover are completed. Employment applications are found on the new company’s website.

The community is waiting to see if the new store will “evolve to be reflective of the people it serves” as it bids a Hometown Proud farewell to Weber’s IGA, a VOC grocery store since 1985. Giving back to the community was not only Jake and Leann Weber’s passion, but their way of thanking customers and letting them know they sincerely appreciated their business.

Weber’s IGA, your customers and community thank you for all you did as a business to support local fundraisers, charities, Scouts, Veterans, schools, churches, senior citizens, youth groups, holiday events, community celebrations, and many others. With folding tables and glass jugs, cookies and raffle tickets, flags and ice cream, flyers and petitions, car washes and pet rescues, the IGA provided this community with a town hall to express itself.

“It’s important for us to listen to people, keep our ear to the ground and make sure we’re giving people the products they want,” Clark says of his grocery stores.

Take note, Tom Clark. Some of us like scrapple and organic lemon curd products but all of us like a business that passionately cares for and gives back to its community.