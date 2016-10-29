Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips

Sedona AZ (October 28, 2016) – The city of Sedona Police Department will help with safety at the annual trick-or-treat Halloween event in Uptown Sedona on Monday, October 31, 2016, between 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. This is a free event coordinated by the Sedona Main Street Program to allow for Uptown merchants to welcome all children and their parents to visit storefronts along Highway 89A for trick-or-treating.

Jordan Road will be closed between Highway 89A and Mesquite Avenue from 3 – 8:30 p.m., and city of Sedona Police Volunteers, Community Service Aides, and Police Officers will be on hand to direct traffic at all the crosswalks in Uptown.

Safety tips: Parents are reminded when getting children dressed in their costumes, make sure they are visible to drivers. Costumes should not limit children’s visibility. Additionally, before going trick-or-treating, parents are encouraged to identify a “meet up” spot, such as the front of a specific store, to meet with their children if separated.

“Safety of children and their parents is our priority on Halloween, and we hope these measures enable everyone to have a fun, safe evening,” said city of Sedona Police Department Lt. James Pott.

For more information on the event or safety tips, contact Lt. Pott at 928-203-5007.