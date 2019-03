Home » Community » Sedona Storm Clean Up Plan

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona is currently working on plans to assist with disposal of downed tree branches, and will post specifics about the process and time frames for it next week, the week of March 4, 2019.

Residents will receive enough advance notice to gather materials and prepare for disposal.

Public Works crews expect to have cinders swept from sidewalks by March 4 week’s end.

Visit SedonaAZ.gov for more information.