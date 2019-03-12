Home » City Council, Community, Featured » Sedona Snow Storm Tree Debris Removal Continues

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona advises residents that due to the volume of debris, fallen tree branch removal from last month’s snow storm will continue beyond this week.

Contractor Tiffany Construction Company began collecting tree branches on March 11, 2019, in west Sedona, and reports a much greater volume than expected.

If your debris was placed curbside by March 11, and has not yet been collected, leave it in place. It will be collected in the coming weeks.

Please note that the contractor was hired to make only one pass through each neighborhood, and will only collect branches from last month’s storm, not material from spring yard cleanups.

Minor tree debris that remains after contractor pick up is the responsibility of the resident and or property owner.

For more information, contact city hall.