Sedona scene of morning aircraft crash

Sedona AZ – Sedona Fire District received a call for an aircraft crash at Sedona Oak Creek Airport at 9:42 this morning. Fire crews arrived to find a single engine aircraft that had come to rest on the taxiway after an aborted take-off.

“Both of the aircrafts occupants were uninjured and had exited the airplane,” said Battalion Chief Buzz Lechowski. “The aircraft was upright although the impact had sheared off the landing gear.”

The pilot told responders that he had lost power on take-off and was forced to bring the aircraft back down in the remaining runway space. The aircraft skidded across the infield and struck a runway sign before finally stopping on the taxiway.

The aircraft was a 1964 Beechcraft Bonanza S35. Proper authorities have been notified.