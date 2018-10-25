Home » Featured » Sedona Safe and Fun Trick or Treat Halloween Night

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2018) – Halloween 2018 marks the 32nd anniversary of Sedona’s Safe and Fun Trick or Treating experience when Main Street merchants on October 31 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. welcome trick or treaters to their storefronts.

Participants can expect a great experience provided by a variety of shops, and parents will appreciate the safe environment managed by the city of Sedona Police Department and its volunteers.

This event does not have a costume contest.

In addition to treats, enjoy the Thriller Zombique show at the corner of SR 89A and Jordan Road which begins at 6:00 p.m. and repeats several times until 8:00 p.m. Be sure to check out the stilt walkers!

“This is a great family event and we appreciate the merchants for treating all the kids who show up with bags in hand,” says Rachel Murdoch, Parks and Recreation Department manager.

For more information, call the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

Free public parking is available throughout the uptown area.

View or download the Uptown parking map here.