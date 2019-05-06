Home » City Council, Community » Sedona road construction impact will be felt until summer 2020

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona advises local residents and the traveling public of the following road construction impacts now through summer 2020:

SEDONA IN MOTION

Uptown Roadway Improvements

Construction update of May 6, 2019

This update provides key dates and a general overview of Uptown construction plans. You will receive regular and more detailed construction updates when construction begins.

KEY INFORMATION

Construction activities begin June 3.

Construction work hours will be Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and, if needed, Fridays 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First phase work will occur at Jordan Road to construct a new roundabout. All efforts will be made to complete this work by fall 2019. Two-way traffic on SR 89A will be maintained during the majority of the project.

Major construction activities are expected to end by the spring 2020 tourist season. Estimated project completion expected by summer 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

May 13. Uptown construction web page goes live at simuptown.com. All construction information will be kept up-to-date on this site.

May 20. Business stakeholder information meeting, 8-9 a.m. Location to be announced to business stakeholders.

June 3. First Monday Morning Meetup. This drop-in session will be held 9-10 a.m. every Monday and will be your opportunity get additional information and talk with our contractor, Eagle Mountain Construction. Locations are expected to rotate in Uptown and will be announced in advance of the meetings.

June 3. Construction activities begin.

STAY INFORMED

Fliers will be distributed to Uptown business stakeholders and residents prior to construction start-up.

Attend Monday Morning Meetup drop-in meetings 9-10 a.m. each Monday beginning June 3, locations will be announced in advance.

Sign up for a weekly e-newsletter from our construction contractor at sedonaaz.gov/simnews.

Mailings will be sent to Uptown residents.

Project hotline: (928) 852-4164 to ask questions and get more information. Text message notifications will be sent when time-sensitive or unanticipated construction impacts or changes arise. Subscribe by texting the word SIMUPTOWN to 888777.

Website is sedonaaz.gov/simuptown: This page will contain construction-specific updates beginning May 13.

About the project:

This project — the Sedona in Motion Uptown Roadway Improvements project — will improve traffic flow, and the appearance and community feel of Sedona’s Uptown area through a combination of street, hardscape and landscape improvements. Project elements have been designed to control traffic flow and remove a variety of causes of slow-downs.

Included in this project:

Decorative raised median to direct pedestrians to controlled crossings and enhance the appearance of Uptown.

Addition of a southbound SR89A travel lane.

Turnaround points at the north and south ends of Uptown, including a Jordan Road roundabout.

One-way access from 89A to free parking via Schnebly Road.

Pedestrian control and signal timing improvements at the intersection of SR89A and Forest Road.