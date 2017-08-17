Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Sedona Rally for Charlottesville

Sedona AZ (August 17, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Rally for Charlottesville

Denounce bigotry and hate!

Take a stand for human dignity!

Mobilize for change!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20th, 6:30 PM

Corner of 89A and Northview Rd.

(In West Sedona)

We encourage you to:

– Bring signs

– Wear something purple in honor of Heather Heyer, Charlottesville victim.

This event is supported by a broad coalition of community organizations.

There has been grief and disbelief throughout the Sedona community at the terrible events that took place in Charlottesville, VA. and at the failure of leaders to call out hate, bigotry, and violence, instead equating peaceful protests with hate mongering. Area residents have been asking for a way that Sedona can show its support for peaceful gatherings, honor Heather Heyer, the peaceful protester who was mowed down in Charlottesville. A few leaders of Sedona organizations got together and have come up with an event for people’s peaceful expressions.

The event will take place Sunday evening, August 20, at 6:30 PM at the corner of 89A and Northview Rd. I am attaching a draft of the flier that has been starting to circulate.

Those of us that met felt that the location is appropriate as it would not disrupt any open businesses, and would provide adequate space, nearby parking, a peaceful setting, and a link to veterans who died standing up to exactly the type of rhetoric that has unfortunately been gaining traction in our country.

As it is such short notice from inception to event, we are relying on people to spread the word via email, text, social media (share this article’s link), and phone.

I hope to see you at the rally on Sunday.

Best,

Kathy Kinsella

Sedona Women’s March