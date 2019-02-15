Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Presidents Day Weekend Winter Storm Alert

Sedona AZ – The National Weather Service is tracking a series of winter storms expected to bring ice, snow and snow showers to Sedona beginning Friday evening and continuing through President’s Day. The NWS calls for 1-4 inches of snow accumulation possible through this period at elevations around 4,000 feet, accompanied by blustery winds.

The city of Sedona, ADOT and surrounding counties public safety and public works personnel and equipment are on call and prepared to respond to icy and snowy road conditions by plowing and applying cinders. The city of Sedona will focus first on emergency routes, such as AZ SR 89A. City priorities for plowing after clearing emergency routes will be its larger neighborhood connectors followed by smaller neighborhood streets.

Use discretion and always put safety first — if you don’t have to drive in the midst of a storm, don’t drive.

Winter weather conditions combined with hilly roads create special safety hazards and require slow, careful driving.

In addition to snow and ice, flooded washes and roadways are also a real possibility during these storms, and are extremely dangerous. Don’t enter flooded areas. Stay off icy roads.

During inclement weather, always call ahead to determine whether a business is open or closed before heading out. Save yourself a trip with prior planning.

Carry a fully charged cell phone and keep a blanket and water in your vehicle for emergencies.

If traveling with Four Paws Up family members, SedonaEye.com Poco Diablo McGuire reminds pet parents to keep a sturdy leash, dry food or snack, and a blanket tucked in your vehicle as well for his pals.

This February winter storm Safety Shout Out is brought to you by SedonaEye.com Poco Diablo McGuire’s pet pal families and Four Paws Up friends Sedona Music Boxes, Morris Media, Lintergy, Diversified Realty & Management Group and The AZ Pros.