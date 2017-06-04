Home » Business » Sedona Pre-season Fire and Smoke Discussion

Sedona AZ (June 4, 2017) – The public is invited to a Coconino National Forest and Sedona Fire District co-hosted public event Tuesday evening, June 6, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. to discuss fire and smoke topics that affect communities, as well as challenges faced when working with wildfire.

The event will be held at the Sedona Fire Station #6, 2675 S.R. 179, Sedona, and will consist of stations and personnel that can explain and discuss topics such as:

– Smoke Management: Smoke modeling, how to find particulate and air quality monitors, and which resources can help people find out about fires in the area.

– Benefits of wildfire: How fire affects watershed health and downstream benefits, why fire is allowed on the landscape, and why mechanical thinning can’t be the only option.

– Wildfire decisions: The type of planning and tools used by fire managers, values of concern during wildfires, the recent Snake Ridge Fire, and the Wildland Fire Decision Support System.

– Prescribed burns: The time of year burns are typically done, weather needs, NEPA requirements, and ability to reduce smoke impacts.

– Fire restrictions: The different stages of restrictions, criteria for entering and exiting restrictions, and coordination with partner agencies.

– Evacuation preparation: Services for displaced people, Code Red, emergency management services, and how to plan for an evacuation.

– Being a firewise community: Steps you can take to be firewise and help prevent fires from starting on your property by employing firewise landscaping.

Personnel at each station will provide a short presentation about the topic, and visitors can wander from table to table to whichever topic they want to discuss. This event is an opportunity for the public to ask questions, address concerns, and learn about the decision-making process and limiting factors which fire managers face when working with wildfire and conducting prescribed burns.

Visitors should park in the Christ Lutheran Church parking lot, north of the fire station.

Further information may be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/coconino/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD544412