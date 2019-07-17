Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Police Lt. Foley graduates university staff and command program

Sedona AZ – Sedona Police Lt. Stephanie Foley is the latest graduate of Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety. Foley completed the 10-week School of Police Staff and Command program in June 2019 in a cohort of twenty four law enforcement professionals.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty seven core blocks of instruction with additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

The course involves written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper along with required curriculum.

“Lt. Foley has continually chosen to advance her skills and knowledge during her tenure with SPD,” says Police Chief Charles Husted. “From patrol officer to K9 handler to command of all of the Field Operations Division, Stephanie has always been willing to put in the time, heart and work necessary to achieve her goals. Every time an officer advances their professional knowledge, the entire department benefits and so does the community.”

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Many program graduates serve in leadership positions within their agencies.

