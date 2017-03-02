Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Police Department and Fire District recognized for outstanding work

Sedona AZ (March 2, 2017) – Two Sedona Police Department employees and one Sedona Police Department volunteer were among those honored at the February 28, 2017, meeting of the Sedona City Council.

Mayor Sandy Moriarty and members of the city council watched as Brook Cunningham of the Central Arizona Lodge #14 of the Free and Accepted Masons recognized Records Clerk Jamie Rivero as Civilian Employee of the Year; Ray Schwartz as Volunteer of the Year; and, Officer Jonathan Reed as Police Officer of the Year.

“It’s always gratifying to know that members of the community see the good work of our employees and volunteers,” said Police Chief David McGill, who assisted Cunningham in making the presentations. “Our employees put others first every day, and it’s great to see that role reversed.”

The awards ceremony also included recognition of three Sedona Fire District employees. With the assistance of SFD Chief Kris Kazian, the lodge honored Administrative Support Civilian of the Year EMS Billing Clerk Amy Hedman, Firefighter of the Year Engineer Michael Pace, and, Administrative Support Civilian of the Year EMS Billing Specialist Kris Ahern.