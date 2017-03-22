Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Sedona Paving Program Budgets One Mile Per Year

I just wanted to let the readership of the SedonaEye know about an interaction I had with a member of the City of Sedona Staff, Mr. Victor Estrada, ROW Specialist. Mr Estrada was very courteous and professional.

Our subdivision’s roads have been in need of maintenance since about 2009, when we contacted the city and were told they would look at them in about 5 years. In 2011 our association paid for a crack seal out of our own association funds as our roads were in dire need. In 2015 our association again contacted the city about road maintenance. We were told “At this time, the City has older streets, in much worse condition, than those streets in Oak Creek Knolls Subdivision. Furthermore, the streets within the Oak Creek Knolls Subdivision are not programmed for road rehabilitation in the five-year plan.”

Mr. Estrada did inform me that the city would do the repairs of the hazardous areas I brought to his attention as soon as possible.

During my discussion of urgent repairs with Mr. Estrada, he informed me that the city of Sedona has about 100 miles of roads. He also informed me that the city’s road re-pavement budget is currently 1 mile of road per year.

Logically , it would seem if you are wondering when the street outside your home might be repaved, it is sometime in the next 100 years.

You might want to contact your city council and give them your opinion on their budget priorities.

Personally, I would prefer road maintenance over advertising for more tourists, paying for more art or subsidizing the Film Festival, Chamber of Commerce, marathon or any other discretionary expenditure.

But that’s just me.

Tony Tonsich

Sedona AZ