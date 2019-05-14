Home » Business » Sedona Parks and Recreation Summer Camps

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of summer camp opportunities throughout the summer of 2019 at Posse Grounds Park in west Sedona.

Don’t miss out, register today. Programs include Posse Summer Camp, British Soccer Camp, Arizona Science Center Camp, and the Yavapai College for Kids Sedona.

Cost is dependent on the camp selected. Register by calling the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098 or in person at the Parks and Recreation office, 525 Posse Ground Road.

Get detailed camp descriptions on the Sports and Specialty classes at SedonaAZ.gov/your-government/departments/parks-recreation/sports-classes-camps.

