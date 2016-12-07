Sedona Oak Creek Slide Rock Area to Get Cell Tower

SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane between mileposts 381 and 384 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2016 and Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Flaggers will be on site to provide alternating north and south bound travel through the work zone, and delays are possible.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov , follow ADOT on Twitter ( @ArizonaDOT ), or call 511 except while driving.