Sedona Oak Creek Canyon SR 89A narrowed to one lane

/ March 2, 2017 / 1 Comment

Sedona AZ (March 2, 2017) – Stop the mud! Motorists using AZ State Route 89A between the cities of Sedona and Flagstaff should allow extra travel time on Friday, March 3, 2017, while Arizona Department of Transportation crews make emergency repairs to guardrail north of Indian Gardens (milepost 379) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will provide alternating north bound and south bound travel through the work zone. Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan for delays.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts may occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

If traveling with children and pets, be aware that pull off shoulders are severely limited on AZ SR 89A, so plan your stops accordingly. To avoid this route, use AZ I-17 north and south to access Sedona via the SR 179 Sedona/Oak Creek Canyon exit.

  1. Traffic Alert - Walker AZ says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Tomorrow March 3, 2017, Walker Road will be closed from Hassayampa Lake to Potato Patch as APS crews work on damaged power poles. The road may be closed throughout the weekend.  
     
    Marcie Slay
    Yavapai County Emergency Management

