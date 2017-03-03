Sedona Oak Creek Canyon SR 89A narrowed to one lane

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts may occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

If traveling with children and pets, be aware that pull off shoulders are severely limited on AZ SR 89A, so plan your stops accordingly. To avoid this route, use AZ I-17 north and south to access Sedona via the SR 179 Sedona/Oak Creek Canyon exit.