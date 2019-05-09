Home » Community » Sedona Museum Rummage and Treasures Benefit

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Heritage Museum will hold a Rummage & Treasures Sale on Saturday, May 18, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the museum. Proceeds will benefit the Museum’s services and programs. Museum volunteers will hold a concurrent Bake Sale of homemade goodies packaged to take home and enjoy.

The sale will include many rummage sale items plus antiques, art, furniture, home decor and tools. Special items already donated include antique box clocks, collectibles, original art, art books, kitchen items and much more.

Anyone who would like to donate to the sale can bring their items directly to the museum, 735 Jordan Road, Uptown between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until May 17.

Please no clothing drop offs. Tax receipts will be available. For more information, call 928-282-7038.