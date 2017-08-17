Home » Community » Sedona Museum Red Rock Loop History Tours

Sedona AZ (August 18, 2017) – The Sedona Heritage Museum announce that tickets remain for its popular local history tours on September 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2017, which will visit historic sites, homesteads and buildings while following Red Rock Loop Road. These tours do sell out, so interested persons are encouraged to call soon.

The area around the base of Cathedral Rock was known as Red Rock, long before anyone ever heard the name Sedona. Tour guide Paul Thompson, grandson of Oak Creek Canyon’s first permanent white settler J.J. Thompson, spent his earliest years in Red Rock. Thompson leads these annual tours as a way of sharing his family’s long local history, and to give back to the Museum for its preservation work.

The tour will visit the Chavez place, Dumas Ranch, Schuerman-Red Rock Cemetery, Schuerman family homestead house, the Armijo homestead house (on the National Register of Historic Places), ruins of the first school (1891), a site of an early Oak Creek vineyard and an irrigation flume made of barrels, plus other sites, while hearing historically themed stories of Red Rock people and places.

Tours are from 9:00 a.m. until noon, with an afternoon tour on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Space is limited on the luxury coaches. Tickets are $55/Museum members, and $65/non-members and available for purchase at the Museum or by calling 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road, Uptown. The Museum is housed in historic structures on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here to visit the museum website for more information.