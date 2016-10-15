Home » Community » Sedona Museum Autumn Arts and Crafts Sale

Sedona AZ (October 16, 2016) – The gift giving holiday season is fast upon us. What do we do for those on our list who have everything? Well, you may want to check out this weekend’s Fall Arts & Crafts Sale at the Sedona Heritage Museum. The show is October 22, 2016, at the uptown Sedona museum with doors open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show will be set up in the historic Jordan apple packing shed and surrounding park.

This show is an old-fashioned arts and crafts show like you remember them to be. All items are handmade. The artist or craftsman will sit behind each table to personally tell you how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them. Many of these people only do this show or a very limited number of other shows therefore making their items unusual and uncommon. They will have a large variety of handmade and one-of-a-kind offerings.

At this show will be fine art, quilted items, ceramics, wood art pieces, and home decor items of all kinds. Jewelers will show beaded, fused glass, gemstones, and other original materials made into jewelry. There will be beautiful wearable art of clothing, scarves, accessories and items for children. Ornaments, gourd art, woven baskets, photography, bird houses and feeders, usable wooden pieces, cutting boards, candle lanterns, metal art, and gifts galore like lavender products, greeting cards, candles, handcrafted soaps and lotions and many, many other choices round out the extensive selection.

This show has matured over the years to about 45 vendors, sold-out vendor space, and a large attendance. The Sedona Community Center will be serving lunch onsite, including a vegetarian option, so your lunch purchase benefits another local non-profit. In addition to the arts and crafts booths, the Museum will hold a bake sale of only homemade goodies from 9:00 a.m. until everything is gone. The proceeds will benefit the Sedona Heritage Museum, and its gift shop will be hosting a clearance sale for additional holiday shopping.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum in the old Jordan farmstead home and orchard sheds at 735 Jordan Road, Sedona. Its buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places. Follow the signs from SR 89A in uptown to the Museum and sale and for more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit www.sedonamuseum.org.