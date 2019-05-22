Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Monsoon Season Preparation Begins

Sedona AZ – The city is beginning the eighth year of its pre-monsoon program during which Public Works Department staff members inspect public and private drainage ways in residential and commercial areas. The inspections, conducted from May through June, identify debris, dirt, trash, and vegetation in drainage ways which might block the flow of storm water or be carried downstream during a monsoon storm.

Debris that is moved downstream can clog culverts and bridge underpasses and result in additional flooding beyond the typical in clear drainage ways. Because waterways in Sedona flow into Oak Creek, channel and wash debris contributes to the pollution of Oak Creek.

The city has mailed request forms to selected property owners, but all property owners are encouraged to contact the city with concerns or questions related to washes or drainage areas on their property. If debris is in the public right-of-way, city staff members will remove it; if debris is on private property, the property owner will be notified that it must be removed.

For more information, contact city of Sedona Assistant Engineer Michael Righi at 928-203-5088.