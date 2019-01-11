Home » Community » Sedona Historical Society Offers Reduced Membership Rate

Sedona AZ (January 11, 2019) – The Sedona Historical Society (SHS) is offering a special introductory membership program for first time members for a limited time in 2019. First-time members (only) are invited to join at “Supporting” level for half price, or just $50 (membership rate $100).

A “Supporting” member will enjoy all the benefits of membership at this level for the first year, including free Sedona Heritage Museum admission, guest passes, newsletter, Gift Shop and history tours discounts, and complimentary membership in North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM).

As a member of NARM, SHS members enjoy the benefits of membership at any of the 1100+ participating museums (NARMassociation.org) including free admission and discounts.

To become a first time Sedona Historical Society and Heritage Museum member, mail your $50 payment to the Sedona Historical Society, 735 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ 86336 or call 928-282-7038 to pay by telephone using a credit card.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is operated by the Sedona Historical Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to “research, preserve and teach the history of the greater Sedona area.”

The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road, Jordan Historical Park, uptown Sedona.