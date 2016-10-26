Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Heritage Museum Publishes New Michael Peach Book

Sedona AZ (October 26, 2016) – The Sedona Heritage Museum is proud to announce the release of Michael “Coyote” Peach’s latest book, Leave Your Big Behavior in Your Home Corral.

While Peach’s first book, The Facts Keep Gettin’ in the Way of the Story, focused on Arizona historical hi-jinx, his new book is a collection of engaging original stories with amusing contemporary cowboy poems touching on con men, lawmen, gun fights, train robberies, hucksters, “high-grading”, Prohibition, soiled doves, dragons, rattlesnakes, and, even a headless celebrity chicken!

Peach’s new book “…provides a rich historical context for each story…” writes Richard Warren, awarded Best Playwright 2015 by the Phoenix New Times, adding, “Here you’ll learn, whether fact of fiction, the truth will always get out. So kick back…and treat yourself to a delightful read…you won’t be sorry.”

Michael Peach is an award winning actor, director and playwright, a Certified Interpretive Trainer for the National Association for Interpretation, and a published author. Additionally, Peach performs a bi-monthly original show at the Sedona Heritage Museum.

Leave Your Big Behavior in Your Home Corral is now available in the Museum’s gift shop. A book signing event will be scheduled in the next few weeks.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road, uptown Sedona, Arizona. Museum hours are 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. daily. For more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit sedonamuseum.org.