Sedona Heritage Museum Living History: Cowboys and Indians

Sedona AZ (December 3, 2017) – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on December 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with the presentation of “Talking Machine West: Cowboys and Indians.”

Michael Amundson, a professor of history and Public History Director at NAU in Flagstaff, has published six books, including his most recent, Talking Machine West: A History and Catalogue of Tin Pan Alley’s Western Recordings, which is the basis for this talk and will be made available for purchase.

In his talk, Amundson will examine the history of popular recorded music about the American West from 1902-1918. He will show how music of this era reflected the popularity of the West in the national imagination, the role of the frontier and changing ideas about Native Americans. He will also bring one of his hand-cranked period talking machines and play some of this original music.

This is a free event and open to the public.

Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other storytellers about history. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-7038.