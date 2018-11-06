Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Heritage Museum Hosts Veterans Day Tribute

Sedona AZ (November 6, 2018) – The Sedona Heritage Museum’s annual Veterans Day tribute will be on Sunday, November 11 beginning at noon at the Museum.

Please note that the program begins an hour later than usual because the holiday falls on a Sunday.

All veterans of all U.S. service branches, active military, family, friends, and residents wanting to show appreciation to those who served and those now serving are invited to be museum guests at Sedona’s annual program of appreciation and memorial.

This year’s program will be overseen by emcee Shondra Jepperson. She and Tom Jepperson will provide patriotic and inspirational music.

During the program, the Museum will premier a new original video, Tribute to the Greatest Generation, honoring those who lived through the hardships of both the Great Depression and WWII; the members of the Greatest Generation came of age during unprecedented challenging and fearful times. The video is a patriotic tribute using original interviews of Sedonan’s who fought the war, as well as, the workers whose labor provided the essential material and services in support of them. Featured individuals use their own words and stories to impart experiences of sacrifice and courage. Interviews by the Museum of these history makers were edited for this inspiring video.

The program will continue with local elected officials including Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan and Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison. Sedona Boy Scout Troop 48 will perform the flag presentation services. The Sedona Oak Creek DAR chapter will provide the parade of flags at the Museum entrance.

Members from several veteran’s service organizations will be on hand to answer questions and distribute information; the VFW with “Buddy” poppies; Vietnam Veterans of America (claims assistance, advocacy, basic health/clothing/transportation, etc); Sedona Elks Lodge (an extensive list of veteran’s programs including honor trips, yoga, and assisting homeless vets); Mental Health Coalition; MATForce (addiction and recovery programs); Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program; Verde Valley Humane Society (Pets for Patriots); and, Sedona Kind.

The program will be held in the Museum’s heated historic fruit packing shed. Lunch will be served after the program, with food by the Golden Goose restaurant.

Shuttle service will be provided from nearby parking lots.

The day’s events are underwritten by the city of Sedona, Sedona Heritage Museum, and Herb and Joan Miller. The program, refreshments, and museum admission are free.

For more information call 928-282-7038. The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park, uptown Sedona.