Sedona Heritage Museum Hires Volunteer Coordinator

Sedona AZ (December 5, 2017) – The Sedona Heritage Museum hired a new volunteer coordinator, Brandy Roberts, a Sedona Red Rock High School graduate and mother of one.

Ms. Roberts has a long history in Sedona. After graduating from SRRHS, she raised her son here and works as a self-employed caregiver.

“Growing up, my parents took us to every museum and national park we could travel to. This began my love for history and preservation,” she explained. “I am enthusiastic about the programs of the Museum, and the wonderful opportunities we have in our community to connect the past and the present.”

The Sedona museum has a dedicated, engaged group of volunteers, but is always interested in welcoming new members into its “Museum family.” New residents will discover volunteering is an excellent way to become involved in the community, learn about Sedona’s past and present, and find friends.

It is also proven that volunteering enriches and lengthens one’s life.

To learn more about becoming a docent and other volunteer opportunities or to schedule a free museum tour, call 928-282-7038 and ask for Brandy.