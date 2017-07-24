Home » City Council, Community Events » Sedona Fire District Lifts Fire Restrictions Today

Sedona AZ – (July 24, 2017) – The Sedona Fire District (SFD) lifts fire restrictions that were in effect for all portions of the fire district. This will take effect immediately.

Recent rains along with higher humidity, increased fuel moistures and the forecast for continuing monsoon activity have lowered, but not eliminated fire danger in the fire district. SFD encourages everyone to be responsible when working with or around fire.

It is a great time to develop and work on making your home Firewise. Here are some steps you can take to protect your home from potential wildfire:

Reduce flammable vegetation, trees, and brush from around your home. 

Remove dead trees and prune low-hanging branches. 

Cut grass and weeds regularly. 

Relocate wood piles and leftover building materials away from the structures. 

Keep your roof and yard clean of pine needles, leaves and debris.

The fall burn season will begin September 1, 2017, and end on November 30, 2017. Burn permits are free of charge and available at Sedona Fire District Station #1, 2860 Southwest Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336. Normal office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information on how to protect your home or to schedule a free wildfire assessment, please contact the Sedona Fire District at (928) 204-8926.