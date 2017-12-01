Home » Featured » Sedona Fire District in the Holiday Spirit

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2017) – This holiday season the Sedona Fire District, with support from IAFF Local 3690 and Sedona-Verde Valley Firefighter Charities, will be looking forward to spreading the Holiday Spirit to Verde Valley children. In partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves, the Sedona Fire District will be collecting Toys for Tots.

On Saturday, December 16, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., firefighters and staff will be located at the Safeway store in West Sedona and Weber’s-Clark’s grocery store in the Village of Oak Creek. Please bring a new and unwrapped toy to donate.

The Toys for Tots organization will distribute all the toys and donations to kids and families who can use a little extra help this season. There is no gift too big or too small.

“We are always ecstatic to help children and families in need, however, giving back during the Christmas Season is extra special.” said Sedona-Verde Valley Firefighter Charities Secretary, Keith Christofferson.

Sedona Fire District will be collecting toys in the coming weeks. With the help of our generous community, we will make the holidays special for all.

If you cannot make it on December 16, there will be Toys for Tots donation box at Stations 1, 3, 4 and 6. Feel free to stop by and drop off a toy or more: Visit Sedona Fire District to find locations.

We thank you, and we wish all a safe and merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.