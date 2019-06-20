Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Fire District Hires New Fire Chief

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Fire District Board announces the selection of Jon Trautwein as its new Fire Chief. The announcement follows an extensive search conducted by Regional Government Services (RGA) of sixty-two applicants. This search and evaluation process was intricate and collaborative, encompassing interviews by phone, video conferencing and in-person, a rigorous Assessment Center, and presentations by the culled top three applicants. At the conclusion of this process, Mr. Trautwein was identified as the Fire Board’s unanimous selection.

“The primary mission of the Sedona Fire District is to prepare for and engage in appropriate emergency actions to reduce the impact of an event. I am confident that the process we employed under the guidance of RGS ensured the board had three highly qualified candidates from which to make their final selection. I am equally confident that the person the Fire Board selected has the right combination of competencies and expertise to effectively lead SFD in its mission with compassion and clarity of purpose,” stated Jayson Coil, SFD Interim Fire Chief.

At the June 18, 2019 SFD Fire Board Meeting, a motion was made and carried to recommend Mr. Trautwein for the position of Fire Chief of the Sedona Fire District with his contract negotiation beginning June 19, 2019. The Fire Chief’s first official day and transfer of command will be September 3, 2019 when he will assume command of a staff of 96 sworn firefighters and Administrative personnel.

Transfer of Command information will be forthcoming.

Jon Trautwein began his career as an auxiliary firefighter for the City of Pasadena Fire Department in 1992 and worked his way up through the ranks as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief, and currently Deputy Fire Chief. He has a Fire Technology Occupational Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree, and has completed the rigorous Executive Fire Officer course through the National Fire Academy.

Mr. Trautwein is an active community leader serving on an advisory Board for Pasadena High School, several committees on mental health and community relations, and actively participating in local and regional fire organizations.

SFD Board chairman Dave Soto lauded the appointment saying, “We are excited to welcome Chief Trautwein to our leadership team. As a retired firefighter and as the Board Chairman, I am very pleased with this addition and look forward to many years working together for success and growth in the District.”

“I am thankful to the Fire Board for their support and decision,” responded Trautwein. “I am extremely fortunate and grateful to have the opportunity to serve as the next Fire Chief of the Sedona Fire District. The District has top notch firefighters and staff who serve the community in an exemplary manner providing a high level of service. Becoming part of the team is truly exciting.”

The Sedona Fire District can be reached by calling 928-204-8949.

The Sedona community welcomes Jon Trautwein and offers appreciation to Jayson Coil for his exemplary service.