Sedona Fire District Has Citizen Board Vacancy

Sedona AZ (June 20, 2018) – Sedona Fire District is seeking applicants from residents of the Sedona Fire District to fill a vacancy on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

The Board meets on an as needed basis to review new members and retirement applications.

The Board consists of one Fire Board member, two Sedona Fire District members and two Citizens within the Sedona Fire District. There is currently one vacant citizen position.

Click the link below for further details:

PSPRS Board Vacancy Announcement

Please help spread the word.

For more information, contact Kerrie Tarver, SFD Administrative Specialist II, at 928-204-8909.