Home » Business » Sedona Fire District February 2018 Special Board Meeting Agenda

Sedona AZ (February 9, 2018) – The Sedona Fire District Agenda for a Special Board Meeting of the Sedona Fire District Fire Board is available below.

This is a Special meeting to interview Board applicants to be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, beginning at

10:15 a.m.; by request of the Board applicants, some interviews may be held in Executive Session (not open to the public) and some may be held in Public Session; the meeting will be held at Station #1, 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona.

Click here for Agenda

Please remember this Agenda may be changed up to 24 hours before the scheduled meeting. For more information contact Tricia Greer, Executive Assistant, Sedona Fire District at 928-282-6800.