Sedona Fire District 2017 Fall Burn Season

Sedona AZ (August 15, 2017) – Beginning September 1, 2017, the fall burn season will begin in all areas covered by the Sedona Fire District. A burn permit is required for all residential open burning. Permits may be obtained in person at Fire Station #1, 2860 Southwest Drive in west Sedona. Residential open burning is defined as the burning of dry, readily combustible organic yard waste.

There is no cost for a residential open burning permit.

Key points:

1) Burn permits are be required for all Residential Open Burning.

2) All burn permits expire on December 31 of the year issued.

3) Spring burn season is March 1 through May 31.

4) Fall burn season is September 1 through November 30.

5) Burn hours during both burn seasons will be from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

6) During periods of high fire danger or air pollution emergencies ALL BURNING SHALL BE PROHIBITED. During this time, issued permits shall not be activated and burning that does not require a permit (recreational and warming fires) shall not be allowed.

It is never permissible to burn tires, industrial waste, construction waste, waste oil, petroleum treated materials, asphalt, automotive parts, garbage, food waste, dead animals, plastic or rubber products, or any material creating dense smoke or noxious odors.

It is very important to follow safe burning practices. You may be held civilly or possibly criminally liable for any fire started that causes damage or injury to another party.

Follow these safe burning practices:

Do not burn within 50 feet of structures. Clear a firebreak around fire pits and property lines. Have a water supply available that can reach all areas of the fire. All fires must be attended by a competent person at least 18 years of age. Completely extinguish all fires before the attendant leaves the area of the burn. Have a means of calling 911 at the location of the burn.

For burn permit information, contact the Sedona Fire District at 928-282-6800.