Home » Featured » Sedona Film Festival Presents Believe
Sedona Film Festival Presents Believe
sedona times /
December 10, 2016 /
Sedona Faith & Family Films Recommends
“BELIEVE”
Presented by The Sedona Film Festival
“An inspiring new Holiday film sure to put you in the spirit of the season!”
SHOWING
December 16th THRU 21st
To Preview Trailer and purchase tickets online:
Click Here
“Believe” is sure to ignite the holiday spirit in all of us.
Showtimes:
BELIEVE
Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Film run-time for “BELIEVE” is 112 minutes
When everything seems lost, hope can find you.
In the spirit of the season comes a special film for the holiday, “Believe”.
For years, the small town of Grundy, Va. has relied on the Peyton family to provide the highlight of the year – the annual Christmas pageant.
When Matthew Peyton (Ryan O’Quinn) inherits the family business, the responsibility of the Christmas pageant also falls on his shoulders. But as financial hardships fall on the town, Matthew finds himself overwhelmed. As his business profits plummet and his workers begin to strike, Matthew is forced to make a decision between selling the family business and cancelling the beloved pageant or sticking out hardships despite his rapidly declining popularity in the community.
Through chance events, Matthew meets Clarence (Issac Ryan Brown), a boy who believes in miracles, and his mother Sharon (Danielle Nicolet). His newfound friends impact Matthew’s life in a way he never thought possible and teach him to believe and give faith a chance.
Call the Film Festival office at 928-282-1177
to order your tickets by phone.
Visit our office at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A,
Suite A3 in West Sedona
Mary D. Fisher Theatre
2030 W. Hwy. 89A in West Sedona
$12 per person
$9 Film Sedona Members
Box office opens at 3:00 p.m. daily on show days.
Read www.SedonaEye.com for daily news and interactive views!