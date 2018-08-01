Home » Business » Sedona Concert Venue Hiring Musicians

Sedona AZ (August 1, 2018) – Local musicians are invited to share their talent at the Posse Grounds Pavilion this fall.

The pavilion at Barbara Antonsen Park, 505 Posse Grounds Road, west Sedona, will be the site of four free community concerts October through November, and the city is looking for talented musicians who would love a little exposure.

The Red Dirt 2018 Concert Series will feature a variety of musical genres, sweet treats for sale, and a spectacular view. All concerts will be staged on Fridays, October 12 and 26 and November 2 and 16, with all shows beginning at 5:00 in the evening.

Interested professional and amateur musicians are invited to apply to perform. Preference will be given to local musicians. Each evening can accommodate two different performances with all opening acts and headliners compensated.

Download the application at: http://sedonaaz.gov/home/showdocument?id=35036

The Parks and Recreation Department will release the performer line-up once all dates are booked.

For more information about the Red Dirt Concert series and Sedona Parks and Recreation Department events visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

