Sedona Community Pool Schedules Opening

Sedona AZ – Make a splash at the Sedona Community Pool, 570 Posse Ground Road, west Sedona.

The pool opens May 25, 2019 with a great line up of programs including recreational swim, adult lap swim, swim lessons, and aqua fitness classes. Hours have been extended with the addition of AquaBabies and AquaTots, a family recreation swim hour, and an additional day of water aerobics.

Enjoy free admission for recreational swim time on Memorial Day and the July Fourth.

The pool will be open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility is closed on Fridays for maintenance.

Admission prices are $3 for adults, $2 for children 17 and under, and seniors 55 and over. Children under the age of two are free.

Aqua fitness classes are offered Monday through Thursday and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5 to drop in or $40 for a 10-class punch pass. Class descriptions and lead instructor information will be available online and at the pool.

The city is a certified Starfish Swimming Provider and offers the Starfish Swim School program. This is a fun, safe and effective swim program for all ages and introduces the lifelong skills of swimming and water safety. The Starfish Swimming curriculum consists of courses containing age-appropriate activities that focus on development of core aquatic skill competencies. There will be four sessions: June 3-13; June 17- 27; July 8-18; and, July 22-August 2. Class size is limited and classes fill quickly, so register early to secure your child’s spot. Registration opens May 27 and is $35 per child per session.

New this season is StarBabies and StarTots, a baby/tot and me class, which will be held Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. These are 30-minute classes that focus on water acclimation and basic safety for you and your child. This course provides a confidence-building, fun, and loving experience. One adult must be in the water with each child, and swim diapers are required. Classes are $7 per class for adult and child.

Looking for a great way to celebrate a special occasion? The pool has two party options. You may rent the pool for a private party Friday through Sunday between the hours of 4:30 and 8:00 p.m., or hold your child’s birthday party during recreational swim hours. For information on pricing or packages available, contact the pool.

View or print the summer pool schedule or learn more about pool programs by visiting sedonaaz.gov/pool.

